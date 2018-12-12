The Latest: Red Sox add free agent OF Gorkys Hernandez

<p> Baseball agent Scott Boras speaks to the media during the Major League Baseball winter meetings in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Boras represents star free agent Bryce Harper and many other big names in the game. (AP Photo/Janie McCauley) </p>

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Major League Baseball’s winter meetings (all times local):

6:10p.m.

A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free agent first baseman Justin Bour has reached agreement with the Los Angeles Angels.

The deal is pending a physical said the person, speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing had been finalized.

The 30-year-old Bour hit 20 homers and drove in 59 runs with the Marlins and Phillies last season. He batted .227 combined over 141 games, missing time with an oblique strain.

— AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley reporting.