The Latest: Red Sox add free agent OF Gorkys Hernandez

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Major League Baseball’s winter meetings (all times local):

6:10p.m.

A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free agent first baseman Justin Bour has reached agreement with the Los Angeles Angels.

The deal is pending a physical said the person, speaking on condition of anonymity because nothing had been finalized.

The 30-year-old Bour hit 20 homers and drove in 59 runs with the Marlins and Phillies last season. He batted .227 combined over 141 games, missing time with an oblique strain.

— AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley reporting.