The Latest: Yelich strengthening his case for NL MVP

<p> Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Christian Yelich tips his cap as he is pulled from the game against the Detroit Tigers during the eight inning of an baseball game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Darren Hauck) </p>

The Latest on the Major League Baseball’s final day heading into the postseason (all times Eastern):

7:30 p.m.

Rookie Walker Buehler tossed one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy slugged two-run homers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Colorado Rockies 5-2 to earn a record sixth consecutive NL West title in a tiebreaker game.

That sets up a wild-card showdown Tuesday night between the Rockies and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Jon Lester will start for Chicago. Colorado has not yet named a starter, but Antonio Senzatela may get the call.

The Dodgers are the first major league team to win six straight division titles since the Yankees captured nine AL East titles in a row from 1998-2006.

Los Angeles hosts Atlanta in the NL Division Series beginning Thursday.