The Latest: Dodgers gathering information on Urias arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias (all times local):

3:28 p.m.

Major League Baseball has placed Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias on administrative leave while it looks into his arrest in a domestic battery case.

MLB said in a statement that Urias’ leave is effective Tuesday and can last up to seven days. In previous MLB investigations, the length of the administrative leave has frequently been extended while the probe continues. MLB and the players’ association agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving the commissioner the right to investigate and impose discipline.

Los Angeles police arrested Urias on Monday for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery in the parking lot of a shopping mall. No details have been released.