The Latest: Dodgers, Cardinals swap players on injured list

The Latest on Major League Baseball’s trade deadline (all times Eastern):

4:35 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers added infielder Jedd Gyorko, acquiring him from the St. Louis Cardinals for left-hander Tony Cingrani and minor league righty Jeffry Abreu. The Dodgers also receive international cap space and cash considerations.

The 30-year-old Gyorko has been on the injured list since June 8 with back and right wrist issues. He’s hitting .196 on the season.

Cingrani is also out following left shoulder surgery and hasn’t pitched this season.

The Dodgers entered the day with a 70-39 record, easily the best mark in the National League.