The Latest: Bryce Harper reportedly staying with Nationals

The latest on Major League Baseball trades on the deadline day for deals without waivers (all times Eastern):

5:15 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have bolstered their bullpen for the second time at the trade deadline, acquiring left-hander Jake Diekman from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Wei-Chieh Huang and a player to be named.

The deal comes after the Diamondbacks picked up right-hander Brad Ziegler in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

The 31-year-old Diekman was 1-1 with two saves and a 3.69 ERA in 47 appearances with the Rangers this season. He is 4-4 with a 3.57 ERA in seven big league seasons with Philadelphia and Texas.

The 24-year-old Huang was a combined 6-2 with a 2.31 ERA in 29 games with Class A Visalia and Double-A Jackson this season.

Arizona also designed left-hander Jorge De La Rosa for assignment.

—

5 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-hander John Axford from Toronto in exchange for minor league pitcher Corey Cropping.

Axford is 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA in 45 games for the Blue Jays this season. He’s held hitters to a .234 average.

Axford has been particularly strong against left-handed hitters, limiting them to a .147 average.

During Axford’s 10-year big league career, he’s also pitched with Milwaukee, St. Louis, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Colorado and Oakland.

Cropping is 4-0 with three saves and a 2.52 ERA in 35 combined games with Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa this season.

—

4:40 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired second baseman Jonathan Schoop in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

The playoff-hopeful Brewers sent second baseman Jonathan Villar, along with two prospects to Baltimore.

Schoop is the second infielder to be acquired in the last few days after Milwaukee traded for third baseman Mike Moustakas from Kansas City. The plan then was for left-handed hitting third baseman Travis Shaw to shift to second base. Schoop gives the Brewers a right-handed option at second.

—

4:25 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves have acquired right-handers Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for four prospects.

The 27-year-old Gausman is 5-8 with a 4.43 ERA in 21 games started for Baltimore. He is under team control through 2020.

The Orioles acquired Triple-A Gwinnett right-hander Evan Phillips, Class A Rome infielder Jean Carlos Encarnacion and two Double-A Mississippi prospects – catcher Brett Cumberland and left-hander Bruce Zimmerman. Baltimore also received international signing bonus slot money.

This is the second deal between the teams in three days. Atlanta boosted its bullpen by acquiring right-hander Brad Brach from Baltimore for an international signing slot on Sunday.

Gausman will provide another veteran arm in a Braves rotation that has lost rookie Mike Soroka and right-hander Brandon McCarthy to injuries. O’Day is on the 60-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. He has a 3.60 ERA and two saves in 20 games for Baltimore this season.

Phillips had an 8.53 ERA in four relief appearances with Atlanta this season.

—

4:15 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have bolstered their rotation at the deadline, adding right-hander Chris Archer from Tampa Bay for a pair of coveted prospects in outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler Glasnow and a player to be named later.

Archer, a two-time All-Star, is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA in 17 starts this season for the Rays. The 29-year-old gives the Pirates a significant jolt in experience in a rotation that includes three starters — Jameson Taillon, Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove — 26 or younger.

The move is the second significant trade by the Pirates at the deadline. Pittsburgh acquired Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Taylor Hearn and a player to be named.

The Pirates, who have been reluctant to part with young prospects in recent years at the deadline, gave up a pair of promising talents.

Meadows, a first-round pick in the 2013 draft, hit .292 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 49 for the Pirates after making his major-league debut on May 17. The 24-year-old Glasnow dominated as a starter in the minors but struggled as a starter during his first season-plus in Pittsburgh, going 2-7 with a 7.69 ERA in 15 games (13 starts) in 2017.

The Pirates moved Glasnow to the bullpen this season with better results. The 6-foot-8 right-hander is 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in 34 appearances.

—

4:05 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The deal, done shortly before Major League Baseball’s non-waiver deadline, sends infielder Logan Forsythe and two minor league players to the Twins. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been announced.

Dozier marked the fifth player the Twins have traded in the last five days, signaling their shift in focus to the future amid a disappointing season.

Dozier joins a Dodgers team that’s in a tight race with Arizona in the NL West, aiming for a return trip to the World Series. Dozier’s production has dropped off this year, but he has some of the best power numbers in baseball for players at his position. The 31-year-old has spent his entire career with the Twins.

Elsewhere as the deadline approached, Washington traded reliever Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs for minor league pitcher Jhon Romero, and the Philadelphia Phillies acquired left-hander Aaron Loup from the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league right-hander Jacob Waguespack.

– Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis.

—

4 p.m.

Miami Marlins outfielder Cameron Maybin has been traded to the Seattle Mariners for minor league infielder Bryson Brigman and international slot money.

Maybin is batting .251 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 99 games this season, but he’s batting .329 with a .912 OPS since June 29. The Mariners are the seventh team for the 12-year veteran, who has a $3.25 million, one-year contract.

Brigman is batting .304 this year for Class A Modesto.

—

3:40 p.m.

The NL East-leading Phillies have acquired All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named later or cash.

Ramos is batting .297 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs but is currently on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain. He’ll upgrade an offense that has struggled during a four-game losing streak. Jorge Alfaro has been Philadelphia’s starting catcher with Andrew Knapp also seeing plenty of action.

—

1:50 p.m.

Right-handed reliever Brad Ziegler has been traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who bolstered their bullpen for the pennant race and gave up Double-A reliever Tommy Eveld to the Miami Marlins.

Ziegler, 38, is 1-5 with a 3.98 ERA this season. His ERA was 7.88 on June 1, but since then he has allowed two runs in 28 innings.

He’s in the final year of a $16 million, two-year contract, which made the cost-conscious Marlins willing to trade him since they’re in last place in the NL East. Arizona is battling the Dodgers and Rockies for the NL West lead.

The right-handed Eveld, 24, has a 1.11 ERA in 35 games in the minor leagues this season. He’s a native of the Miami area.

Ziegler had 30 saves for the Diamondbacks in 2015. The following year, he was traded to Boston before signing with the Marlins.

—

1:05 p.m.

Badly needing outfield help, the Cleveland Indians have acquired center fielder Leonys Martin from the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland also received right-hander Kyle Dowdy in the deal for shortstop prospect Willi Castro.

The AL-Central-leading Indians have been pursuing an outfielder for weeks and pulled off the deal just hours before Tuesday’s non-waiver deadline. The 30-year-old Martins batted .251 with nine homers and 29 RBIs this season for the Tigers, who are 18 games behind Cleveland.

Martin has also scored 78 runs in his first season with Detroit and he leads the AL with nine assists. He missed time in July with a strained hamstring.

The Cuban has a career .248 average with 47 homers and 205 RBIs in 699 games with Texas, Seattle, the Chicago Cubs and Tigers.

Dowdy, 25, is 8-8 with a 4.74 ERA between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo this season.

—

11:50 a.m.

Washington Nationals president and general manager Mike Rizzo says Bryce Harper will not be traded before Tuesday’s deadline.

Rizzo tells The Washington Post in a text message that Harper ”is not going anywhere.”

The Nationals have been one of baseball’s biggest disappointments. They entered Tuesday with a 52-53 record, but they are still within 5 games of the NL East lead and the second wild card.

—

11:30 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals have traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Tampa Bay Rays for three minor leaguers – outfielder Justin Williams, left-handed pitcher Genesis Cabrera and right-handed pitcher Roel Ramirez.

The Rays also received international cap space in the four-player trade announced Tuesday, baseball’s deadline for trades without waivers.

There had already been a flurry of moves this week, including closers Roberto Osuna (to Houston) and Ken Giles (to Toronto) switching teams, Seattle picking up Adam Warren and Zach Duke, Lance Lynn joining the New York Yankees, Adam Duvall moving to Atlanta and Ian Kinsler added to the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old Pham has been a member of the Cardinals’ organization since being drafted in 2006. He was batting .248 this season with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs as St. Louis opened the day seven games out of the NL Central lead during a season in which the team has already fired manager Mike Matheny.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball