The Latest: Cole retires 8 straight, Astros lead 4-0 after 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series (all times local):

10:11 p.m.

Gerrit Cole has retired eight straight batters for the Astros, who are nine outs away from taking a 3-2 lead in the World Series over the Nationals.

Houston leads Washington 4-0 after six innings. The Astros lost Games 1 and 2 at home before rebounding to take the next two at Nationals Park.

The last time the World Series began with five consecutive road wins was 1996, when the New York Yankees ended the trend in Game 6 to finish off the Atlanta Braves.

Cole has thrown 84 pitches, allowing two hits and striking out seven.