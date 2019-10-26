The Latest: Chirinos homers again, Astros lead Nats 4-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series (all times local):

9:31 p.m.

Robinson Chirinos homered for the second consecutive night, taking Patrick Corbin deep to left on a hanging slider to give the Houston Astros a 4-0 lead after four innings of Game 4.

Chirinos is the only player to homer for either team thus far at Nationals Park. The Astros are seeking to even the series at two games apiece. The road team won each of the first three games.

Corbin has allowed four runs on seven hits through four innings, the second consecutive shaky start for the Nationals, who relied on starting pitching to storm their way into their first-ever World Series after making the playoffs as a wild card.

Astros starter José Urquidy has outshined Houston’s big-name trio of Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke thus far, allowing two hits in four innings.