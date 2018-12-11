The Latest: Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki released by Blue Jays

<p> FILE - This is a 2018 file photo showing Troy Tulowitzki of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team. Tulowitzki has been released by the Blue Jays, who owe the oft-injured shortstop $38 million for the remaining two years of his contract. Now 34, Tulowitzki has not played in the major leagues since July 2017. He was limited that year to 66 games because of a hamstring and right ankle injury. The ankle required surgery last spring and he missed the entire season. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) </p>

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Major League Baseball’s winter meetings (all times local):

4:04 p.m.

The big-budget Boston Red Sox aren’t looking to cut payroll after winning the World Series.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is dismissing reports that he’s trying to trade some high-priced players, such as pitcher Rick Porcello.

“We’re not looking to move anybody. We’re not driven to move anybody,” he said.

The Red Sox had the highest payroll in the majors for the first time in the free agent era. It was nearly $239 million in late August on Boston’s way to a team-record 108 wins in the regular season.

Dombrowski says he thinks the team payroll will be over $246 million next year.