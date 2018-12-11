The Latest: Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki released by Blue Jays

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Major League Baseball’s winter meetings (all times local):

4:04 p.m.

The big-budget Boston Red Sox aren’t looking to cut payroll after winning the World Series.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is dismissing reports that he’s trying to trade some high-priced players, such as pitcher Rick Porcello.

“We’re not looking to move anybody. We’re not driven to move anybody,” he said.

The Red Sox had the highest payroll in the majors for the first time in the free agent era. It was nearly $239 million in late August on Boston’s way to a team-record 108 wins in the regular season.

Dombrowski says he thinks the team payroll will be over $246 million next year.