The Latest: Carrasco fighting cancer, saluted at All-Star

Carlos Carrasco hopes to strike out cancer.

The Indians right-hander, who was recently diagnosed with a form of leukemia, was saluted in the fifth inning of the All-Star Game during Major League Baseball’s “Stand Up to Cancer” campaign.

The 32-year-old stood in the third-base coach’s box, flanked by four All-Star teammates and Indians manager Terry Francona. Carrasco held a sign that read “I Stand'” while Lindor’s said: “Cookie,” which is the pitcher’s nickname.

Carrasco had been feeling fatigued in May, and was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia following an exam at the Cleveland Clinic.

He has been cleared to resume conditioning and throwing activities to the extent he can tolerate them. Carrasco could pitch a bullpen session later this week and believes he’ll return to the team at some point this season.

He had been scheduled to start against Minnesota on June 5, when the Indians issued a statement saying he was stepping away to get treatment for a “blood condition.” Carrasco had been struggling on the mound before his diagnosis.