The Latest: Brantley’s 2nd RBI single makes it 3-1 Astros

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local):

10:28 p.m.

Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley sparked the Astros again, with Brantley driving in Altuve to give Houston a 3-1 lead over the Washington Nationals after five innings.

Altuve has doubled twice and Brantley has driven him home both times.

In the bottom half, Josh James relieved Zack Greinke with two outs and runners on second and third. He struck out Ryan Zimmerman on a 3-2 changeup.

Greinke threw 4 2/3 difficult innings, allowing one run on seven hits. The Nationals have stranded eight runners.