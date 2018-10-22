The Latest: Cora says David Price will start Game 2 Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Ted Barrett has been picked as the umpire crew chief for the World Series. This will be the fourth Series assignment for Barret.

Tim Timmons will call balls and strikes for Game 1 Tuesday night between the Red Sox and Dodgers. The rest of the crew includes regular-season crew chiefs Fieldin Culbreth and Jeff Nelson, along with Kerwin Danley, Chad Fairchild and Jim Reynolds.

Culbreth will be the replay official for the first two games, then switch places with Timmons. Umpire Chris Conroy will be the replay assistant.