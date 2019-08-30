The Latest: Ausmus misses Skaggs, no matter how pitcher died

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the coroner’s report involving the death of Los Angeles Angles pitcher Tyler Skaggs (all times local):

6:05 p.m. PT

Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus says a coroner’s report that pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of an accidental drug overdose “doesn’t change” that “we lost a friend, a teammate and we still miss him.”

A Texas coroner said in a report made public Friday that Skaggs died after choking on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

Skaggs missed the 2015 season recovering from reconstructive surgery on his left elbow. He also spent significant time on the injured list each of the past two seasons because of muscle strains.

Ausmus says Skaggs hadn’t been complaining of any physical pain before he died, but said he “would be the last guy he would come to because he wants to stay in the rotation.”