The Latest: Athletics acquire Roark from Cincinnati

The Latest on Major League Baseball’s trade deadline (all times Eastern):

3:25 p.m.

The playoff-contending Oakland Athletics have acquired starter Tanner Roark from the Cincinnati Reds, filling out a rotation that also could have left-hander Sean Manaea back soon.

Oakland dealt outfield prospect Jameson Hannah to Cincinnati. The Reds are sending Oakland $2.1 million to offset much of the $3,225,806 remaining in Roark’s $10 million salary.

The A’s began the day a half-game out of the second AL wild-card spot.

Roark lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings during Cincinnati’s 11-4 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday. He is 6-7 in 21 starts with a 4.24 ERA and can become a free agent after the season.

Manaea struck out eight in six innings of a rehab start at Triple-A this week. He’s likely to get one more rehab start before being activated. He had shoulder surgery last September.