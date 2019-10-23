The Latest: Astros, Nationals tied 2-2 after one

<p> Fans watch batting practice before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) </p>

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

7:34 p.m.

Game 2 is off to a flying start.

Anthony Rendon got things going, putting the Nationals ahead with a two-run double high off the left field wall against Justin Verlander.

Alex Bregman then tied it in the bottom of the first inning, hitting a ball even higher and farther to left. The two-run homer off Stephen Strasburg made it 2-all.

So much for an ace pitching duel, so far.