The Latest: Astros, Nationals tied 2-2 after one

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

7:34 p.m.

Game 2 is off to a flying start.

Anthony Rendon got things going, putting the Nationals ahead with a two-run double high off the left field wall against Justin Verlander.

Alex Bregman then tied it in the bottom of the first inning, hitting a ball even higher and farther to left. The two-run homer off Stephen Strasburg made it 2-all.

So much for an ace pitching duel, so far.