The Latest: Astros, Nationals tied 2-2 after one
AP
HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):
7:34 p.m.
Game 2 is off to a flying start.
Anthony Rendon got things going, putting the Nationals ahead with a two-run double high off the left field wall against Justin Verlander.
Alex Bregman then tied it in the bottom of the first inning, hitting a ball even higher and farther to left. The two-run homer off Stephen Strasburg made it 2-all.
So much for an ace pitching duel, so far.