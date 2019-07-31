The Latest: Angels acquire catcher Max Stassi

The Latest on Major League Baseball’s trade deadline (all times Eastern):

6:40 p.m.

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired catcher Max Stassi from the Houston Astros in exchange for minor-league outfielders Rainier Rivas and Raider Uceta.

Stassi, who has played in parts of seven seasons with the Astros, is batting .167 with a home run and three RBIs in 31 games this season. General manager Billy Eppler said the move was more about adding catching depth and Stassi’s strength behind the plate. According to MLB Statcast, Stassi is the second-best pitch framer in the AL with a 54.1% strike rate.

Catcher Dustin Garneau was designated for assignment before Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers..