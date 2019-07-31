The Latest: Angels acquire catcher Max Stassi

<p> FILE - In this July 13, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, in Cleveland. The Indians bulked up for the playoff race by trading temperamental starter Trevor Bauer before the deadline to Cincinnati in a three-team deal they hope can help them run down the Minnesota Twins. Cleveland, which trails the AL Central by three games but leads the wild-card race, sent Bauer to the Reds for slugger Yasiel Puig and left-hander Scott Moss. The Indians also acquired outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infield prospect Victor Nova from the San Diego Padres, who acquired outfielder Taylor Trammel from the Reds. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File) </p>

The Latest on Major League Baseball’s trade deadline (all times Eastern):

6:40 p.m.

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired catcher Max Stassi from the Houston Astros in exchange for minor-league outfielders Rainier Rivas and Raider Uceta.

Stassi, who has played in parts of seven seasons with the Astros, is batting .167 with a home run and three RBIs in 31 games this season. General manager Billy Eppler said the move was more about adding catching depth and Stassi’s strength behind the plate. According to MLB Statcast, Stassi is the second-best pitch framer in the AL with a 54.1% strike rate.

Catcher Dustin Garneau was designated for assignment before Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers..