The Latest: Actor McConaughey gets crowd going before Game 7

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 7 of the World Series (all times local):

7:11 p.m.

Texas-born actor Matthew McConaughey kicked off Game 7 of the World Series by declaring: “Let’s play ball.” Wearing the same orange jersey the team was wearing Wednesday night, McConaughey worked the packed crowd into a frenzy by asking: “Houston are you ready,” when he took the microphone.

Earlier, two of Houston’s famed Killer B’s, Hall of Famers Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell threw out ceremonial first pitches simultaneously. Biggio made his toss to pitcher Collin McHugh and Bagwell threw his to pitcher Lance McCullers.

Bagwell and Biggio were part of Houston’s first World Series team in 2005 that was swept by the Chicago White Sox. McHugh and McCullers helped the Astros to their first title in 2017.