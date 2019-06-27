Texas takes on Detroit after Minor’s strong outing

Texas Rangers (44-36, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-49, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Ariel Jurado (4-3, 4.44 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-7, 3.29 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Mike Minor. Minor went nine innings, surrendering one run on five hits with seven strikeouts against Detroit.

The Tigers are 11-26 on their home turf. Detroit ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .229 batting average. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with an average of .292.

The Rangers are 16-21 on the road. Texas has slugged .452, good for fifth in in the MLB. Joey Gallo leads the team with a .642 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 17 home runs. The Rangers won the last meeting 4-1. Mike Minor notched his eighth victory and Willie Calhoun went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI for Texas. Matthew Boyd took his sixth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .443. Brandon Dixon is 6-for-39 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 89 hits and has 43 RBIs. Shin-Soo Choo has 12 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .215 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 10-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).