Texas takes 5-game win streak into matchup with Cleveland

Texas Rangers (58-54, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (66-46, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Ariel Jurado (6-6, 4.92 ERA) Indians: Zach Plesac (6-3, 3.41 ERA)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Indians are 36-24 in home games. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.76, Shane Bieber leads the staff with a mark of 3.32.

The Rangers are 23-32 on the road. Texas is slugging .447 as a unit. Danny Santana leads the team with a slugging percentage of .589. The Rangers won the last meeting 1-0. Mike Minor recorded his 10th victory and Elvis Andrus went 2-for-4 with a triple for Texas. Aaron Civale registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 118 hits and has 48 RBIs. Jason Kipnis is 10-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 45 extra base hits and is batting .279. Danny Santana is 16-for-46 with two doubles, two triples, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .291 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 10-day IL (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 60-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Olson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 60-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: day-to-day (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (forearm), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Jesse Biddle: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (wrist).