Tampa Bay takes on New York in division play

Tampa Bay Rays (26-15, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (26-16, second in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.46 ERA, .95 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Yankees: CC Sabathia (0-1, 3.26 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: AL East rivals New York and Tampa Bay will face off at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are 10-3 against teams from the AL East. New York has slugged .434 this season. Gary Sanchez leads the team with a mark of .663.

The Rays are 8-8 in division games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the American League. Avisail Garcia leads the team with an average of .298. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 30 RBIs and is batting .231. Sanchez is 10-for-31 with four home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 42 hits and has 18 RBIs. Yandy Diaz is 10-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rays: 7-3, .258 batting average, 1.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Rays Injuries: Hunter Wood: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 10-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Guillermo Heredia: day-to-day (hand), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Mike Zunino: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).