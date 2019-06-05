Tampa Bay takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with Detroit

Tampa Bay Rays (35-23, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-34, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (6-0, 2.54 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Tigers are 10-17 in home games. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .288 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with an OBP of .350.

The Rays are 18-9 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .357.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cabrera leads the Tigers with 22 RBIs and is batting .283. Niko Goodrum is 15-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and has 36 RBIs. Meadows is 20-for-45 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rays: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (leg), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).