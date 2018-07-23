Struggling Brewers look forward to series with Nationals

MILWAUKEE — So much for momentum.

The Milwaukee Brewers led the Central by 1 1/2 games on July 8 but has dropped nine of their last 11 and they will be 3 1/2 games out of the top spot Monday when they open a three-game series with the Washington Nationals at Miller Park.

“We got our butts kicked (Sunday) but it’s one game,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We’ll come back tomorrow. It was a bad game but it’s a new series tomorrow with Jhoulys (Chacin) on the mound. We’ll be ready to go.”

Chacin went five innings his last time out, holding the Pirates to a run on two hits over five innings in a 6-2 loss at PNC Park and will be trying to earn his first victory since June 21.

Getting Jesus Aguilar back in the lineup could help Chacin’s cause. Aguilar, whose 25 homers are tied for the league lead along with St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter and Colorado’s Nolan Arenado sat out Sunday’s debacle against the Dodgers because of a sore hamstring.

“He had some cramping (Saturday) night,” Counsell said. “I was actually targeting Wednesday for a break, but we’ll give it to him (Sunday).”

Not having Aguilar in the lineup is a big loss for Milwaukee’s offense, which has been frustratingly inconsistent all season but especially during the recent slump.

The Brewers are averaging 3.63 runs per game and 3.1 in their losses, though many of those have come in late innings when the game was already out of reach.

True to that trend, offense was an issue Sunday in the series finale against Los Angeles. The Brewers put two runs on the board in the opening inning only to be shut out the rest of the way.

Not having Aguilar Sunday also hurt Milwaukee defensively. With him unavailable and Eric Thames still on the disabled list with a sore right hamstring, Counsell had to use Ryan Braun at first base for just the 17th time this season.

Braun had gotten extensive work at the position during spring training as Milwaukee tried to ease an outfield logjam after acquiring outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich. But his own injury problems, along with Aguilar’s breakout campaign have limited Braun’s opportunities to get comfortable there.

The lack of work was obvious Sunday as Braun was charged with one error and misplayed another ball that led to a four-run inning.

“It’s out of need, for sure,” Counsell said. “He hasn’t been over there much and it caught up with us today a little bit.”

Washington left-hander Gio Gonzalez likely wouldn’t mind if the Brewers offense waits at least one more day to figure itself out. He’s 0-4 with a 6.51 ERA over his last eight starts but has held his last two opponents, the Marlins and Pirates, to just two runs while striking out a combined eight batters in 11 innings.

“He looked real good,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said after Gonzalez’s six-inning effort against the Pirates July 11. “That’s the Gio that I know.”

Gonzalez was originally slated to make his second half debut Saturday against the Braves but was pushed to Monday when that contest was rained out.

The Nationals won’t be getting closer Sean Doolittle back during the Brewers series. Out since July 7 with a pinched nerve in his foot, he’ll be out at least a few more weeks after an MRI revealed a stress reaction in the bridge of his left foot.

Doolittle was off to a great start before the injury, converting 22 of 23 save opportunities while posting a 1.45 ERA in 37 1/3 innings of work.

“He’s really bummed out about it, and I am too,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He’s going to be missed, but this is the reason we went out and got (Kelvin) Herrera. We got qualified guys who can close.”

The Nationals acquired Herrera from Kansas City to close games in Doolittle’s place but he has allowed five runs in 10 2/3 innings since joining the team while Ryan Madson and Brandon Kintzler have struggled in their own late-inning roles, as well.

“At this point in the season, with everything that’s going on, to not be able to help, it’s a really frustrating feeling,” Doolittle said. “I want to be there with my guys. I feel like I’m placing a burden on the bullpen by not being with them. The challenge is going to be harnessing that energy and throwing it into whatever rehab I can do.”

The Nationals head into Milwaukee coming off a 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday when Bryce Harper homered and Adam Eaton collected three hits.