Stroman scheduled to start for New York against Cincinnati

New York Mets (80-74, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (73-82, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-13, 3.21 ERA) Reds: Trevor Bauer (11-12, 4.41 ERA)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Mets -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both New York and Cincinnati are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Reds are 41-36 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.17. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.75 ERA.

The Mets have gone 37-43 away from home. New York is slugging .440 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .589. The Reds won the last meeting 3-2. Joel Kuhnel earned his first victory and Jose Iglesias went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Cincinnati. Justin Wilson took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 151 hits and is batting .273. Joey Votto has nine hits and is batting .310 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Alonso leads the Mets with 81 extra base hits and is batting .264. Jeff McNeil is 10-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Josh VanMeter: (illness), Freddy Galvis: (knee).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).