STL rookie working no-hitter in debut year after head injury

CINCINNATI (AP) Cincinnati’s Phillip Ervin singled off St. Louis reliever Jordan Hicks with one out in the eighth inning, ending a no-hit bid started by Daniel Poncedeleon in his major league debut 14 months after he suffered a life-threatening head injury on the mound.

Poncedeleon was hit on the right temple by a line drive while pitching for Triple-A Memphis on May 9 last year, fracturing his skull and causing bleeding in the brain. He had emergency surgery followed by months of slow recovery.

The 26-year-old was one of the top pitchers in the Pacific Coast League when St. Louis called him up to help its injury-depleted rotation.

Poncedeleon walked three and struck out three, using 116 pitches. He was hit for to begin the eighth inning.

Hicks, also a rookie, got Adam Duvall to pop out before Ervin singled up the middle. Billy Hamilton and Jose Peraza grounded out to end the inning.

Catcher Yadier Molina’s single in the sixth inning gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

