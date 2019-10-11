St. Louis will host Washington in the opening game of the NLCS

Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 1.80 ERA) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis will host Washington in Game 1 of the NLCS.

The Cardinals are 50-31 in home games. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.83. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 2.75 ERA.

The Nationals have gone 43-38 away from home. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .338 is second in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the club with an OBP of .404.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 62 extra base hits and is batting .232. Tommy Edman is 18-for-43 with two doubles, three triples, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 174 hits and has 126 RBIs. Trea Turner is 14-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Victor Robles: (hamstring), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).