Springer’s single in 10th lifts Astros over Angels 11-10

HOUSTON (AP) — After missing a couple of chances to put the game away Sunday, the Houston Astros felt fortunate to finally close it out in the 10th inning.

George Springer hit a game-ending, RBI single in the 10th and the Astros beat the Angels 11-10 Sunday after a violent collision at home plate knocked Los Angeles catcher Jonathan Lucroy out of the game.

The Astros’ Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam to homer in his fifth straight game, and All-Star Ryan Pressly (2-1) allowed one hit in a scoreless 10th for the win.

Article continues below ...

Josh Reddick led off Houston’s 10th with a double off Taylor Cole (0-1) before Springer hit a ball to the right-center gap with one out to give Houston the victory.

“We left a lot of guys on base, but at the end of the day, we found a way to win it,” Springer said.

Mike Trout homered twice for the Angels, who watched Lucroy get carted off in the eighth inning after being bowled over by Jake Marisnick. Lucroy was taken to a hospital, and the team said he would get a CT scan and be evaluated for a concussion and nose fracture.

“It certainly didn’t look like a clean play,” Los Angeles manager Brad Ausmus said. “I don’t know what actually happened, but it looked like Marisnick took a step to the left and bowled into him with his arm up. The call was right. Really, I think Major League Baseball should probably take a look at it. Consider some type of suspension, quite frankly.”

The Astros loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but Hansel Robles struck out Tyler White to send it to the 10th.

There were runners at second and third with no outs in the eighth when rookie Yordan Alvarez sent them both home with a single to center to tie it at 10. The bases were loaded with one out when Marisnick attempted to score on a flyout by Springer.

Marisnick crashed into Lucroy as he attempted to field the throw, and the catcher immediately fell on his back. He didn’t move for a few seconds before struggling to sit up. Marisnick tagged home and then leaned over Lucroy to see if he was OK. He lifted his head off the ground a few seconds later as blood dripped from his nose.

Angels players rushed to the plate as trainers checked on him. He was lifted to a sitting position after a couple of minutes and held a towel to his nose. He was then helped to a cart and taken off the field while clutching a bloodstained towel.

Marisnick was called out for colliding with Lucroy and the call was upheld after a crew chief review to end the inning.

“I watched the play again and it looks — he just drops right in front of me and once I kind of made a decision it was too late,” Marisnick said. “It was a bad play and I hope he’s OK.”

Trout has an American League-leading 28 home runs and set a franchise record for home runs before the All-Star break.

Trout had a solo shot in the sixth before Gurriel’s slam in the bottom of the inning tied it at 8.

“Yuli has been incredible,” manager AJ Hinch said. “I know he needs a little bit of rest at this break, but man I want to put him in the lineup tomorrow. He’s doing such a good job of being clutch and getting good pitches to hit.”

There was one on in the eighth when Trout connected off Will Harris to straightaway center field to put Los Angeles on top. Trout, whose previous high before the break was 26 home runs, has hit six homers in the last five games. Ausmus marveled at what Trout’s production in the last few weeks with he and the team dealing with the passing of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in his hotel room on Monday.

“Considering what happened this week, it’s kind of remarkable that he’s been able to focus that much in the batter’s box and be that hot,” Ausmus said.

Shohei Ohtani added a two-run home run for the Angels in a five-run third inning that gave them the lead.

The Angels led by four after Trout’s home run in the sixth inning.

Gurriel has hit nine homers in his last 11 games to give him 14 this season after he finished with 13 last year.

Tony Kemp put Houston up early with a two-run homer in the second. Lucroy had an RBI triple in the fifth to make it 7-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Justin Upton sat out for a fourth straight game with a tight quadriceps muscle, but he is expected to return after the All-Star break.

Astros: RHPs Joe Smith (Achilles’ tendon) and Brad Peacock (shoulder soreness) are both expected to make rehabilitation starts during the break and both could return soon after that.

UP NEXT

Angels: Los Angeles will resume play after the break on Friday in the opener of a three-game series against Seattle.

Astros: Houston starts the second half on Thursday in the first of four games at Texas.