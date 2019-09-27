Slumping Cubs look to stop 9-game losing streak against Cardinals

Chicago Cubs (82-77, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (90-69, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (1-0, 2.90 ERA) Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (16-7, 3.45 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last nine games.

The Cardinals are 45-28 against opponents from the NL Central. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.80. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 2.85 ERA.

The Cubs are 35-38 against the rest of their division. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.10. Kyle Hendricks leads the team with a 3.51 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 33 home runs and is batting .259. Marcell Ozuna is 5-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 178 hits and is batting .289. Kyle Schwarber is 14-for-31 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 1-9, .222 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Kolten Wong: (hamstring).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Kris Bryant: (leg), Javier Baez: (thumb).