Shortstop JP Crawford activated from DL by Phillies

CHICAGO (AP) The Philadelphia Phillies have activated shortstop J.P. Crawford from the 10-day disabled list.

Crawford had been sidelined since April 28 because of a strained right forearm. He lost feeling near his elbow after making a relay throw to third base and was placed on the DL the following day.

A left-handed hitter, Crawford was not in the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday. Left-hander Jose Quintana started for Chicago.

Article continues below ...

Crawford was batting .188 with two homers and six RBIs. To make room for him, the Phillies optioned infielder Mitch Walding – who struck out in all six plate appearances following his promotion last week – back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball