Shields tries to pitch White Sox by Angels

James Shields has been difficult on the Los Angeles Angels ever since he helped end their most recent playoff appearance, and the veteran right-hander will try to continue his recent dominance Wednesday night when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox in the third game of the four-game series at Angel Stadium.

The White Sox (36-64) won the first two games of the series, both by two-run margins, dropping the Angels (50-52) two games under .500 for the first time this season.

“We just need to play better,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia told Fox Sports West after a 4-2 loss on Tuesday night.

As a member of the Kansas City Royals, Shields started Game 3 of the 2014 ALCS against the Angels and limited them to two runs over six innings before the Royals finished the sweep with an 8-3 victory.

The Royals reached the World Series that year and won it the following season. Meanwhile, the Angels haven’t been back to the playoffs since 2014.

Shields came to the White Sox in June of 2016 and started against the Angels a month later, holding them to one run and two hits over eight innings, but Chicago lost 1-0. He made his most recent start against Los Angeles in his final appearance of 2017, allowing two runs and four hits over seven innings in a 4-2 win.

In his last three starts against the Angels, Shields has allowed five earned runs in 21 innings. Overall in his 13-year career, Shields has made 15 starts against the Angels, posting a 7-4 record with a 3.10 ERA.

Shields (4-11, 4.26 ERA) will try to string together another good outing when he takes the mound Wednesday. He allowed two runs (one earned) in seven innings on Friday at the Seattle Mariners, but was the losing pitcher in the 3-1 defeat. He was trying to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

Shields had a 6.14 ERA at the end of April but has steadily brought that number down.

“What he’s been doing for us this season, his record does not reflect his performance,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria told reporters after his most recent outing. “He’s been throwing the ball very, very well.”

Angels center fielder Mike Trout is 3-for-11 in his career off Shields with two homers and a triple. Los Angeles second baseman Ian Kinsler has faced Shields 67 times in his career and owns 16 hits, including four home runs.

Angels starter Tyler Skaggs (7-6, 2.68 ERA) entered Tuesday seventh in the AL in ERA and third among left-handers. He went six straight starts without allowing more than one earned run before giving up three in six innings against the Houston Astros in a 3-1 loss on Friday.

Skaggs has made one start in his career against the White Sox and that came on July 2, 2014, when he allowed two runs and five hits over 7 2/3 innings, but the Angels lost 3-2 when Chicago scored a run in the bottom of the ninth.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is the only Chicago player who has faced Skaggs. He’s hitless in two at-bats with a walk.