Shields pitching no-hitter for White Sox thru 6 vs Twins

CHICAGO (AP) James Shields of the Chicago White Sox has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins.

Eduardo Escobar singled to right center field for the Twins’ first hit Sunday.

The 36-year-old Shields had struck out five and walked two before giving up a hit. He allowed another hit in the seventh and was pulled with two outs in the inning.

