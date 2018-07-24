Shane Bieber recalled by Indians to start against Pittsburgh
CLEVELAND (AP) Right-hander Shane Bieber was recalled by Cleveland from Triple-A Columbus to start against Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
Infielder Yandy Diaz was optioned to Columbus to make room for Bieber, who is 5-1 with a 3.53 ERA in seven starts this season for the Indians.
Left-hander Andrew Miller, who has been out since May 26 with right knee inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Miller is eligible to be activated Wednesday and is on a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment at Double-Akron.
Miller is scheduled to pitch twice this week leading up to back-to-back outings, possibly this weekend.
Cleveland claimed outfielder Johnny Field off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to Columbus.
—
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
CLEVELAND (AP) Right-hander Shane Bieber was recalled by Cleveland from Triple-A Columbus to start against Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
Infielder Yandy Diaz was optioned to Columbus to make room for Bieber, who is 5-1 with a 3.53 ERA in seven starts this season for the Indians.
Left-hander Andrew Miller, who has been out since May 26 with right knee inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Miller is eligible to be activated Wednesday and is on a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment at Double-Akron.
Miller is scheduled to pitch twice this week leading up to back-to-back outings, possibly this weekend.
Cleveland claimed outfielder Johnny Field off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to Columbus.
---
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Shane Bieber recalled by Indians to start against Pittsburgh
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices