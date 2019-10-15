Severino, New York will face Houston in Game 3 of ALCS

Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (103-59, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Gerrit Cole (20-5, 2.50 ERA in regular season) New York: Luis Severino (1-1, 1.50 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Astros -157; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

ALCS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: Luis Severino and New York will host Houston in Game 3 of the ALCS.

The Yankees are 57-24 in home games. New York has hit nine home runs this postseason, Gleyber Torres has accounted for two of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .864.

The Astros are 47-34 on the road. Houston has a team batting average of .218 this postseason, Jose Altuve has lead them with an average of .370, including five extra base hits and five RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres lead the Yankees with 64 extra base hits and a .280 batting average.

Alex Bregman lead the Astros with 80 extra base hits and had 112 RBIs.

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (right quad), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).