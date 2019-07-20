Senzatela scheduled to start for Rockies at Yankees

Colorado Rockies (46-51, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (63-33, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (8-6, 5.79 ERA) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (6-5, 3.81 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trevor Story and the Rockies will take on New York at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are 37-16 in home games. The New York offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .330.

The Rockies are 20-27 on the road. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .322 is thirteenth in the league. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an OBP of .360. The Yankees won the last meeting 8-2. J.A. Happ recorded his eighth victory and Edwin Encarnacion went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Kyle Freeland registered his seventh loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 39 extra base hits and is batting .221. Aaron Hicks has 11 hits and is batting .355 over the last 10 games for New York.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 112 hits and has 71 RBIs. Ryan McMahon is 10-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .260 batting average, 2.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .249 batting average, 8.18 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal/elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), David Dahl: day-to-day (foot), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).