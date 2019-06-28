Senzatela expected to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-27, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-39, second in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-1, 1.27 ERA, .84 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (6-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rockies are 18-17 against teams from the NL West. Colorado has slugged .458, good for third in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a .639 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Dodgers are 25-10 in division play. Los Angeles has slugged .474, the highest in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a .719 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 27 home runs. The Dodgers won the last meeting 12-8. Pedro Baez recorded his third victory and Max Muncy went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Wade Davis registered his third loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 62 RBIs and is batting .310. David Dahl is 9-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 100 hits and is batting .356. Alex Verdugo is 15-for-44 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .303 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 10-day IL (hand), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Dodgers Injuries: Josh Sborz: 10-day IL (back), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).