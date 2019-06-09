Seattle visits Los Angeles in division matchup

Seattle Mariners (27-41, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (31-34, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (2-2, 5.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (1-0, 4.77 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL West rivals Los Angeles and Seattle will play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are 14-20 against AL West opponents. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .259 batting average, Tommy La Stella leads the club with an average of .316.

The Mariners are 15-21 against Division opponents. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .319 is second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with an OBP of .379. The Angels won the last meeting 12-3. Dillon Peters secured his first victory and Cesar Puello went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Yusei Kikuchi took his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 17 home runs and is batting .304. Shohei Ohtani is 10-for-33 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 48 RBIs and is batting .270. Edwin Encarnacion is 8-for-35 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .278 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .209 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).