Seattle to visit New York Monday

Seattle Mariners (19-17, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (19-14, second in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-2, 4.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Yankees: CC Sabathia (1-1, 2.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Seattle will meet at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

The Yankees are 10-8 in home games. The New York offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .317.

The Mariners are 12-6 in road games. Seattle has hit 65 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Jay Bruce leads the club with 10 homers. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 13 extra base hits and is batting .270. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-34 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 30 RBIs and is batting .268. Edwin Encarnacion is 6-for-28 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mariners: 2-8, .195 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (left knee inflammation), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Clint Frazier: 10-day IL (ankle), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Ryon Healy: day-to-day (groin).