Seattle hosts Oakland, looks to build on Gonzales’ strong showing

Oakland Athletics (97-64, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (67-94, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Tanner Roark (10-9, 4.32 ERA) Mariners: Justin Dunn (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Marco Gonzales. Gonzales pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with four strikeouts against Oakland.

The Mariners are 26-49 against AL West opponents. The Seattle pitching staff averages 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Marco Gonzales leads them with a mark of 6.5.

The Athletics are 44-31 against teams from the AL West. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.98. Mike Fiers leads the team with a 3.85 earned run average. The Athletics won the last meeting 1-0. Brett Anderson notched his 13th victory and Ramon Laureano went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Gonzales took his 13th loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 30 home runs and has 76 RBIs. Shed Long is 11-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 187 hits and has 92 RBIs. Matt Chapman is 9-for-40 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .192 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: (back), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Chad Pinder: (leg), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).