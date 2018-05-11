Seager hits 2 HRs, 1 a slam, Mariners beat Blue Jays 9-3

TORONTO (AP) One swing in the first inning gave the Seattle Mariners all the runs they needed to beat the Blue Jays.

Kyle Seager hit two home runs, including his fourth career grand slam, and Jean Segura had four hits as Seattle topped Toronto 9-3 on Thursday night.

Seager gave the Mariners an early edge with a two-out grand slam in the first.

”Applying pressure early is definitely a good thing,” he said. ”It’s something our team has done a really good job with.”

Seager added a leadoff shot against Jake Petricka in the fifth, his seventh career multihomer game. Seager’s homers were his fifth and sixth of the season.

”He’s a big part of our offense and it’s nice when he’s going good,” manager Scott Servais said.

Mariners right-hander Mike Leake (4-3) matched a season high by pitching seven innings. He allowed two runs and six hits.

”He gave us exactly what we needed tonight,” Servais said.

Leake said Seager’s slam made his job easier.

”It helps every time,” he said. ”When you get out to a 4-0 lead in the first it allows you to attack guys a little bit more aggressively.”

Seager also turned in a great defensive play at third base, a sliding catch in foul territory to retire Yangervis Solarte in the first.

”Those plays are tough to make, especially coming into the wall,” an appreciative Leake said. ”He was well aware of where he was and made a nice sliding catch.”

Ryon Healy and Mike Zunino added solo home runs for Seattle. Healy connected off J.A. Happ in the third, his sixth. Zunino went deep off Tim Mayza in the ninth, his sixth. It was Seattle’s fourth four-homer game of the season.

The Mariners had 17 hits, matching their season high for a nine-inning game. Seattle also had 17 hits against Oakland on April 14.

Healy joked that the secret to Seattle’s success was not taking batting practice before the game.

”Maybe that was big for us,” he said. ”Sometimes less is more.”

Segura singled and scored in the first, doubled and scored in the second, singled in the fourth and singled again in the seventh. He is 20 for 45 (.444) over his past 10 games against Toronto, dating to 2016.

Russell Martin hit a two-run homer for Toronto, but the Blue Jays lost for the sixth time in their past eight home games. Toronto is 4-6 in May.

The Blue Jays open a three-game series against Boston on Friday. The Red Sox began Thursday with the best record in the majors.

”Let’s just try to win tomorrow,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

Happ (4-3) allowed a season-worst seven runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings, the shortest of his eight starts in 2018. Happ has lost consecutive starts for the first time this season.

”I’m going to try and flush it as best I can,” he said. ”It’s not easy.”

Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales went 0 for 3 and is hitless in 28 at-bats.

GOING TO GRAD

Servais will miss the first two games of this weekend’s series at Detroit so he can attend his daughter’s graduation ceremony at Ole Miss. Bench coach Manny Acta will manage the team while Servais is away.

SUZUKI STEPS UP

Ichiro Suzuki will serve as temporary bench coach while Servais is away. Suzuki retired earlier this month and took a front office role with the Mariners.

RUBBER RESILIENCE

Seattle is 6-1 this season in games to decide the outcome of a three-game series.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Mariners have won seven of their past nine on the road and are 13-7 away from home.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: OF Dee Gordon (right foot) got the night off but is expected to return Friday. Gordon has been sore since fouling a ball of his foot on Seattle’s last homestand.

Blue Jays: OF Randal Grichuk (right knee) has resumed baseball activities, including hitting off a tee. Grichuk has been out since April 29.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (3-2, 5.19 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Detroit. Gonzales is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in his past three starts. LHP Matthew Boyd (1-3, 3.00) starts for the Tigers.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (2-3, 4.14) starts the series opener against Boston. Sanchez has faced the Red Sox once this season, allowing two runs and three hits in six innings. LHP Chris Sale (3-1, 2.02) goes for Boston.

