Santiago expected to start for the White Sox against Tigers

Chicago White Sox (49-61, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-76, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Hector Santiago (1-0, 6.75 ERA) Tigers: Drew VerHagen (1-2, 11.66 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox for a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Tigers are 14-29 against AL Central teams. Detroit has hit 99 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Brandon Dixon leads the team with 14, averaging one every 18.1 at-bats.

The White Sox are 24-23 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 122 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 23, averaging one every 19.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon leads the Tigers with 14 home runs and has 43 RBIs. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 45 extra base hits and is batting .261. Leury Garcia is 14-for-47 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .244 batting average, 4.67 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (cervical strain), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 7-day IL (concussion), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (thumb), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Carson Fulmer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (hamstring).