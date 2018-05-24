Sano rejoins Twins, missed 24 games with hamstring injury
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The Minnesota Twins have reinstated third baseman Miguel Sano from the disabled list after he missed the last 24 games with a strained left hamstring.
The Twins sent outfielder Jake Cave on Thursday to Triple-A Rochester.
Sano went 6 for 16 with two homers and three walks on a five-game rehab assignment at Rochester. Before he was hurt, Sano batted just .213 with five homers and 14 RBIs with 36 strikeouts in 20 games. Sano, an All-Star in 2017, has never played in more than 116 games in the majors due to injuries.
The Twins start a three-game series in Seattle against the Mariners on Friday. They are still missing three regulars from their lineup: shortstop Jorge Polanco (suspension), first baseman Joe Mauer (neck strain) and catcher Jason Castro (knee surgery).
