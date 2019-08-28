Sandoval expected to start as Angels host the Rangers

Texas Rangers (64-69, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (64-70, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Ariel Jurado (6-10, 5.48 ERA) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Texas and Los Angeles are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Angels are 27-36 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .327 is eighth in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the lineup with an OBP of .425.

The Rangers are 29-34 against opponents from the AL West. Texas has hit 185 home runs as a team this season. Danny Santana leads them with 23, averaging one every 16.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 43 home runs and is slugging .653. Brian Goodwin is 8-for-22 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 136 hits and is batting .277. Willie Calhoun has 11 hits and is batting .282 over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Justin Anderson: (lat), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).