San Francisco opens 4-game series at home against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (41-41, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-45, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Alex Young (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Giants: Tyler Beede (1-2, 6.96 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Arizona are set to begin a four-game series.

The Giants are 18-22 against the rest of their division. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .224 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Joe Panik leads the team with an average of .237.

The Diamondbacks are 24-19 on the road. Arizona has slugged .449, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the team with a .585 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 20 home runs. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 10 home runs and has 38 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs and has 51 RBIs. Christian Walker has 12 hits and is batting .353 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .206 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .256 batting average, 6.33 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: 10-day IL (back).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (calf).