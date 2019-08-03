San Francisco faces off against Colorado in division matchup

San Francisco Giants (55-55, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-59, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (6-7, 3.74 ERA) Rockies: Jon Gray (10-7, 3.88 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will host San Francisco in a matchup of division rivals.

The Rockies are 22-27 against the rest of their division. Colorado ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .266 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .318.

The Giants are 29-26 in division games. San Francisco’s lineup has 115 home runs this season, Pablo Sandoval leads them with 14 homers. The Rockies won the last meeting 5-4. Jairo Diaz secured his fourth victory and Ryan McMahon went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Reyes Moronta took his sixth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 124 hits and is batting .299. David Dahl is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 40 extra base hits and is batting .239. Mike Yastrzemski is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), David Dahl: day-to-day (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (oblique), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).