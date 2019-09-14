San Diego faces off against Colorado in division matchup

San Diego Padres (68-79, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (63-85, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Eric Lauer (8-8, 4.41 ERA) Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-6, 6.86 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will host San Diego in a meeting of division foes.

The Rockies are 28-40 against NL West teams. Colorado ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .266 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .319.

The Padres are 30-35 in division games. San Diego has slugged .417 this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a .499 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 31 home runs. The Rockies won the last meeting 10-8. Jeff Hoffman earned his second victory and Trevor Story went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for Colorado. Joey Lucchesi took his eighth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 171 hits and has 114 RBIs. Story is 11-for-37 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .499. Wil Myers has 15 hits and is batting .441 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Padres: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Hunter Renfroe: (ankle), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).