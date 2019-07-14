Ryu expected to start for the Dodgers against Red Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers (61-33, first in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (50-42, third in the NL East)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (10-2, 1.73 ERA, .91 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Red Sox: David Price (7-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Los Angeles and Boston are looking to clinch a series win with a victory.

The Red Sox are 21-23 on their home turf. Boston has hit 135 home runs as a team this season. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with 19, averaging one every 17.9 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 24-21 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 151 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 31, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats. The Dodgers won the last meeting 11-2. Ross Stripling earned his fourth victory and Justin Turner went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Chris Sale took his ninth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 19 home runs and is batting .297. Christian Vazquez is 15-for-43 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 31 home runs home runs and is slugging .695. Max Muncy is 7-for-40 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .316 batting average, 7.28 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: day-to-day (foot), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm).