Royals sign Boxberger to $2.2M contract for this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals signed reliever Brad Boxberger to a $2.2 million contract for this season Thursday night, adding a veteran arm to a bullpen in which plenty of jobs will be available in spring training.

Boxberger can earn an additional $500,000 in bonuses for appearing in 60 games and finishing 45 of them. He could compete with Wily Peralta, who was 14 of 14 in save opportunities last season, for the right to close out games in Kansas City.

The 30-year-old Boxberger was drafted by the Royals in 2006 but went unsigned, instead pitching for Southern California. He was then drafted by the Reds in 2009, and has pitched for the Padres, Rays and Diamondbacks during his seven-year big league career.

Boxberger was an All-Star for Tampa Bay in 2015, and he went 3-7 with a 4.39 ERA and 32 saves for Arizona last year. He was not tendered a contract after the season.