Royals host Tigers, aim to build on Keller’s strong performance

Detroit Tigers (28-59, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (32-61, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-6, 6.29 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Royals: Homer Bailey (7-6, 4.80 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

Article continues below ...

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Brad Keller. Keller threw eight innings, surrendering one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Detroit.

The Royals are 16-25 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has hit 90 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with 24, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Tigers are 13-24 against AL Central Division teams. Detroit has hit 76 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Nicholas Castellanos leads the team with eight, averaging one every 42.4 at-bats. The Royals won the last meeting 4-1. Brad Keller earned his fifth victory and Cheslor Cuthbert went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Kansas City. Matthew Boyd registered his seventh loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soler leads the Royals with 24 home runs and has 61 RBIs. Whit Merrifield has 16 hits and is batting .400 over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Castellanos leads the Tigers with eight home runs and is batting .277. Jeimer Candelario is 10-for-37 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .256 batting average, 6.02 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: day-to-day (hand), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (tooth), JaCoby Jones: 10-day IL (back), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).