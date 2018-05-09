Royals hit 4 HRs, score 10 runs in 1st inning against O’s

BALTIMORE (AP) The Kansas City Royals have taken a 10-run, first-inning lead over the Baltimore Orioles after hitting four homers before making an out.

The brunt of the Royals’ outburst at Camden Yards came against Dylan Bundy, who yielded seven runs without retiring a single batter.

After Jon Jay hit a leadoff single, Jorge Soler, Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez connected in succession.

Bundy then walked the next two batters before Alex Gordon hit a shot over the right-field wall to end Bundy’s outing.

Mike Wright and gave up a single before the ninth batter, Ryan Goins, flied out. The crowd responded with a mock cheer.

All told, the Royals had nine hits in the inning and tied a club record with four homers.

Baltimore entered the game with a six-game losing streak. Reinstated from the disabled list before the game, Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop said, ”I hope we can start a winning streak, turn it around today.”

