Royals sign Diekman to $2.25M deal with option for 2020

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and reliever Jake Diekman agreed Wednesday to a one-year contract that guarantees $2.75 million and includes a mutual option for 2020 plus bonuses that could make it worth $10 million over two seasons.

Kansas City made room on its 40-man roster by placing right-hander Jesse Hahn on the 60-day injured list. Hahn is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is not expected to be ready before opening day.

The 32-year-old Diekman spent last season with the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, making 71 appearances with a career-worst 4.73 ERA. But he’s shown shutdown ability during a seven-year career that included a stop in Philadelphia, going 14-15 with a 3.75 ERA.

Diekman gets a $2.25 million salary this year, and the deal announced includes a $5.75 million mutual option for 2020 with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn $1 million annually in performance bonuses.

The Royals’ bullpen was a mess all of last season, and there are plenty of jobs up for grabs this spring training. Kevin McCarthy and Wily Peralta are the only safe bets to make the team.