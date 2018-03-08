Royals agree with righty Ricky Nolasco on minor league deal

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) The Kansas City Royals agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Ricky Nolasco on Wednesday that includes an invitation to their major league camp.

He would get a $1.5 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to make $250,000 in performance bonuses: $25,000 for his 10th start and each additional start through 19.

The 35-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, where he went 6-15 with a 4.92 ERA a year ago. Nolasco has a reputation for being durable, going 114-118 with a 4.56 ERA across 12 seasons with the Angels, Dodgers, Marlins and Twins.

Kansas City reached a deal with him one day after placing right-hander Jesse Hahn on the 60-day disabled list with a sprained right ulnar collateral ligament. Hahn, who had Tommy John surgery in 2010, is expected to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion.

Nolasco will compete for a spot in the back end of the Royals rotation, where the only sure spots are filled by Danny Duffy, Ian Kennedy and Jason Hammel.

