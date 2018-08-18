Rougned Odor drives in 3 for Rangers in 6-4 win over Angels

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rougned Odor and the Texas Rangers quickly got after yet another new Angels pitcher.

Odor’s two-run single capped a five-run outburst in the second inning off recently acquired Odrisamer Despaigne, the 14th starting pitcher used by Los Angeles this season, and the Rangers went on to a 6-4 win on Friday night.

“Hopefully we keep doing what we’re doing right now,” said Nomar Mazara, whose leadoff single started the second.

“You’ve got to credit the hitters in the lineup, the job that they’re doing,” manager Jeff Banister said. “We’re constantly talking the message of grinding at-bats out, be able to keep the ball in the middle of the field, the at-bats to draw walks, to create run-scoring opportunities, to hit behind runners, and drive the baseball in the gap.”

Joey Gallo’s two-run double into the right-field corner put the Rangers up 2-1 before he scored on a groundout by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Odor’s two-run single was the fourth consecutive Rangers hit, and he added a sac fly in the seventh inning.

Drew Hutchison (2-2) struck out six and allowed two runs over five innings in his third start for the Rangers.

“Anytime you give up a run and then come back and score five … then I was able to kind of get in a rhythm after that and have a few good innings,” Hutchison said.

Jose Leclerc struck out the side in the ninth for his fourth save.

“He’s nasty. It’s fun to watch him when I’m playing the outfield,” Mazara said. “His pitches move a lot.”

Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run homer , his eighth, that got the Angels within 5-4 in the sixth.

Despaigne (2-1), acquired Tuesday from the Miami Marlins in exchange for cash considerations, allowed five runs in four innings while becoming the 34th pitcher used by Los Angeles, which had never before used more than 31 in a season. Two relievers made their big-league debuts in the series opener for the Angels, when Texas overcame a five-run deficit even before its first at-bat to win.

“His stuff looked good. He obviously had a tough second inning,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “It looks like he lost his release point in the second. His ball-strike ratio was getting a little out of whack and he fought hard to get out of that inning with only five, but the damage was done at that point.”

SHORT HOPS

Carlos Tocci had his first career three-hit game and scored twice for Texas. …. The Angels have used 57 different players overall, also a team record.

THE PLAYERS NAMED LATER

The Rangers acquired a pair of 19-year-old prospects, the players to be named later to complete trades they made last month with Pittsburgh and Arizona. Texas got 3B Sherten Apostel from the Pirates, who acquired right-hander Keone Kela in a July 30 deal. Left-hander Josh Javier is part of the July 31 trade that sent lefty reliever Jake Diekman to the Diamondbacks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker, who made only one start before going on the DL with a right forearm strain the first week of the season, is working out in Arizona. Scioscia said “Shoemaker is making some great strides, and that’s great to see.” The Angels play in Arizona next week.

Rangers: CF Delino DeShields was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fracture on the tip of his right middle finger. He got hurt in the series opener Thursday night when he got hit by a pitch on an attempted bunt. … 3B Adrian Beltre missed his third consecutive game since coming out Monday night after aggravating his trouble left hamstring that has already landed him on the DL twice this season.

UP NEXT

Angels lefty Andrew Heaney has gone nearly three years since winning a start on the road. His streak of 16 consecutive winless road starts has already tied Rudy May (1965-69) for the longest such streak in team history. Heaney is 0-2 with a 10.57 ERA in two career starts at Texas. He is 0-5 in 11 road starts this year, and 7-2 in 11 starts at Angel Stadium. Martin Perez (2-5) will start for the Rangers.